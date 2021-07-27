July 28, 2021

  66°

Reds to give away Gapper bobble belly

By Staff Reports

Published 5:29 pm Tuesday, July 27, 2021

CINCINNATI — This bobblehead is going to his belly.
The Cincinnati Reds will feature a unique collectible when they host the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday, Aug. 7.
The Reds will give away a Gapper mascot bobble belly to the first 15,000 in attendance thanks to Frisch’s Big Boy
Tickets are available on the team website CincinnatiReds.com.

