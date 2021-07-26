July 28, 2021

  • 66°

Roy Jackson

By Obituaries

Published 6:17 pm Monday, July 26, 2021

Roy Jackson

Roy Edward “Eddie” Jackson, 51, of Ironton, died on Friday, July 23, 2021, at his residence.

Funeral services will be noon Thursday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton with Brother Travis Jackson officiating. Burial will immediately follow at Langdon Cemetery.

Visitation will be Thursday, 11 a.m. until time of the service at the funeral home.

To offer the Jackson family condolences, please visit: www.phillipsfuneralhome.net

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Polls

    With COVID-19 cases again on the rise, do you feel mask mandates should be reinstated for indoor spaces?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Life

  • Latest Business