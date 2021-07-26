Roy Jackson

Roy Edward “Eddie” Jackson, 51, of Ironton, died on Friday, July 23, 2021, at his residence.

Funeral services will be noon Thursday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton with Brother Travis Jackson officiating. Burial will immediately follow at Langdon Cemetery.

Visitation will be Thursday, 11 a.m. until time of the service at the funeral home.

To offer the Jackson family condolences, please visit: www.phillipsfuneralhome.net