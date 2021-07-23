July 24, 2021

  • 64°

Melissa Johnson

By Obituaries

Published 10:49 am Friday, July 23, 2021

Melissa Johnson

Melissa Ann Johnson, 49, of Proctorville, died Saturday, July 17, 2021, in Cabell Huntington Hospital, Huntington, West Virginia.

Private family graveside services will be held.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Polls

    With COVID-19 cases again on the rise, do you feel mask mandates should be reinstated for indoor spaces?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Life

  • Latest Business