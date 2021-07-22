Linda Carey

Jan. 26, 1948–July 18, 2021

Beloved wife, mother and grandmother, Linda Jean (Hancock) Carey passed away peacefully in her Delaware, Ohio home, surrounded by her loving husband and children, Monday, July 18, 2021.

Born Jan. 26, 1948 in Ironton, Linda was the eldest child of the late Robert and Helen (Jean) Hancock.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her younger sister Kathleen (Hancock) Sheridan.

She is survived by her adoring husband of 55 years, Andrew Joseph Carey, and her six children, Michael (Margaret) Carey, Thomas (Rita) Carey, Anne-Marie (James) Neal, Benjamin (Kelley) Carey, Rachel (Sean) McElwaney and Patrick Carey. She is also survived by her 12 grandchildren, Katherine and Meagan Carey, Ian, Sophia, Kiera and Thomas Carey, Taylor and Collin Neal; Gwyneth and Anneliese Carey, Mikayla and Logan McElwaney; as well as her brother, Robert (Teresa) Hancock and sister, Janet(Blair) Hall.

Linda graduated from St. Joseph Catholic High School in 1965 and the University of Maryland in 1985 with a bachelor’s in Psychology.

She spent many years living abroad in West Berlin, Germany, returning stateside to live in Maryland and Pennsylvania before retiring to Ironton.

She worked in education as a tutor, substitute teacher, swim and water safety instructor and as an assistant special education teacher.

After returning stateside in 1989, she worked as a personnel security specialist with the Department of the Army retiring after 20 years of service.

She was a member of the St Joseph’s Women’s Choir, Catholic Women’s Club, Bereavement Choir and volunteered for the American Red Cross.

There will be a viewing beginning at 11 a.m. today followed by a mass at noon, both at St Joseph Catholic Church in Ironton. The burial will be held at Calvary Cemetery.

A luncheon will be in St. Joseph Catholic Church basement. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children Hospital to help battle childhood cancer.

Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, is honored to assist the Carey family with arrangements.