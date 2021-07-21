July 23, 2021

Kenneth Cooper

Kenneth Ray Cooper, 81, of Coal Grove, died on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at SOMC Hospice Care Center, Portsmouth.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Friday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Pastor Mike Huff officiating. Burial will follow in Zoar Cemetery.

Visitation for family and friends will be Friday, 11:30 a.m. until time of the service at the funeral home.

