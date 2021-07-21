Hilda Dement
Hilda Faye Dement, 81, of Proctorville, died on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at home.
A graveside service with burial to follow will be held 4:30 Friday at Chesapeake Memorial Gardens, Chesapeake.
No visitation will be held.
Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
