Shane Workman

Shane Workman, 43, of Chesapeake, died Thursday, July 15, 2021, at home.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Burcham Taylor Workman.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Friday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, with Rev. Eddie Salmons officiating. Burial will follow in Miller Memorial Gardens, Miller.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to assist the family.

