July 21, 2021

Brandi Scarberry

By Obituaries

Published 1:05 pm Tuesday, July 20, 2021

Brandi Scarberry

Brandi Leigh Mayo Scarberry, 25, of Columbus, formerly of Huntington, West Virginia, died on July 8, 2021.

There will be no service.

There will be a Celebration of Life at 5 p.m. Saturday at 1312 18th St., Huntington, West Virginia.

All are welcome to come and celebrate Brandi’s life with her family.

Arrangements are being facilitated by Hall Funeral Home and Crematory in Proctorville.

Condolences may be expressed at ehallfuneralhome.com,

