Mary Russell

Mary Lou Russell, 78 of Ironton, died on Thursday, July 15, 2021, at Harbor Health Care Center, Ironton.

She is survived by her husband, Clifford “Pete” Russell.

Funeral services will be 4 p.m. Monday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Pastor Lenny Campbell officiating. Burial will follow in Haverhill Cemetery.

Visitation will be Monday from 2 p.m. until the time of the service.

Phillips Funeral Home is honored to assist the Russell family with arrangements.

To offer online condolences, visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.