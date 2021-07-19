Mary Kessick

Mary Kathryn Kessick, 92, of Proctorville, died on Sunday, July 18, 2021, at Wyngate at Riverside, Proctorville.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at New Hope United Methodist Church in Proctorville. Burial will follow the service at Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Barboursville, West Virginia.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to New Hope United Methodist Church.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.