EDITORIAL: Big day arrives for fair

Crowds will begin flocking to the Lawrence County Fairgrounds today, the first time this has been the case in two years.

Last year, the fair board had to cancel one of the county’s marquee events, due to the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic and the risk that a lack of grandstand events could have harmed the fair’s financial future.

This week’s return of a full fair was no easy task, as those planning the event faced months of uncertainty on when restrictions relating to the pandemic would be lifted and just what would be allowed for public events by this point.

While health orders for the state were entirely justified, they created a major obstacle for getting a full schedule together.

Animal projects for 4-H began months in advance, or, the case of those raising cattle, last year. While touring acts and entertainment have only recently began to venture back on the road.

We commend the fair board for staying up-to-date on the situation and planning for contingencies, as well as the state of Ohio, for awarding generous funds to agricultural societies in each county, knowing the importance of county fairs, not just to 4-H youth, but to rural communities as a whole.

Thanks to these efforts, the county now has a full week of activities starting up at the fairgrounds and 4-H families will again have an opportunity to show their animals and to get the financial boost from the closing auctions.

Here’s hoping for a safe and successful week for all involved.