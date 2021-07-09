July 10, 2021

Cressie Campbell

Published 1:44 pm Friday, July 9, 2021

Cressie Campbell

Cressie E. Campbell, 81, of Ironton, died on Thursday, July 8, 2021, at Community Hospice, Ashland, Kentucky.

Funeral service will be noon Monday at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, with Rev. Clel Lucas officiating. Burial will follow at Woodland Cemetery, Ironton.

Friends may visit from 4–6 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.slackandwallace.com.

