James Sanborn

James Eugene Sanborn, 88, of Proctorville, died on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

Funeral service will be conducted 7 p.m. Sunday at Hall Funeral Home, Proctorville, with visitation being held from 6–7 p.m.

A graveside service and burial will be held 11 a.m. Monday at Gravel Hill Cemetery, Cheshire.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.