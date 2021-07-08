July 10, 2021

  • 63°

Donald Royce

By Obituaries

Published 1:34 pm Thursday, July 8, 2021

Donald Royce

Donald Woods Royce, 77, of Proctorville, died on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at home.

He is survived by his wife, Sherry Royce.

Funeral service will be conducted noon Saturday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. Entombment will follow at White Chapel Mausoleum, Barboursville, West Virginia.

Visitation will be held 11 a.m.–noon Saturday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

