Paul Collins

Paul Eddy Collins, 68, of Ironton died on July 4, 2021, at Community Hospice, surrounded by his family.

He is survived by his wife, Brenda Chatfield Collins.

A celebration of life will be held at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers any donations can be made to Ashland Community Hospice.

Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, is honored to assist the Collins family with arrangements.

