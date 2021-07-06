Marilyn Murray

Marilyn “Sue” Murray, 75, of Proctorville, died on Monday, July 5, 2021, at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington, West Virginia.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, with Pastor Jeff Garrett officiating. Friends may visit noon–1 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Sue’s memory to Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, P.O. Box 464, Huntington, WV 25709 or American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.slackandwallace.com.