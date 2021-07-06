July 6, 2021

  • 88°

Debra Bond

By Obituaries

Published 12:21 pm Tuesday, July 6, 2021

Debra Bond

Debra Ann (Glazier) Bond, 66, of Ironton, died on Saturday, July 3, 2021, at Community Hospice Care Center, and was surrounded by her family.

She is survived by her husband, Rick Bond.

Funeral service will be noon Saturday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Pastor Rob Hale officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point.

Visitation for friends and family will be Saturday, 11 a.m. until time of the service at the funeral home.

To offer the Bond family condolences, visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Polls

    What is your favorite thing about the Lawrence County Fair?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Life

  • Latest Business