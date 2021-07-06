Debra Bond

Debra Ann (Glazier) Bond, 66, of Ironton, died on Saturday, July 3, 2021, at Community Hospice Care Center, and was surrounded by her family.

She is survived by her husband, Rick Bond.

Funeral service will be noon Saturday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Pastor Rob Hale officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point.

Visitation for friends and family will be Saturday, 11 a.m. until time of the service at the funeral home.

