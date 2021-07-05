July 5, 2021

Michael Nelson

Michael O’dell “Mike” Nelson, 59, Of Waterloo, died on Friday, July 3, 2021, at King’s Daughters Medical Center in Ashland, Kentucky.

He is survived by his wife, Lori Cole.

Visitation will be 1:30–3:30 p.m. Tuesday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St. Ironton.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Phillips Funeral Home, P.O. Box 122, to help with funeral expenses.

To offer the family condolences, visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

