Arts & Culture: Molly Page

My main gig is playing fiddle and singing harmony with Charlie Woods and Deep Hollow along with my husband Craig Burletic on bass, Charlie Woods on guitar and vocals, and Josh Hensley on banjo. I have also been playing with Nete (Nethan Gillum), Clarke Sexton’s string band, and Emmy Davis. Since the pandemic began Craig and I have also had time to play music together, mostly covers of songs that we love.

Genre Style: Each person I play with is in a different genre, and a few blend genres. This is one of my favorite parts about playing with many different artists. Charlie Woods and Deep Hollow- Bluegrass. Nete- Alternative. Clarke Sexton- Country. Emmy Davis- Pop/Country.

Location: Tri-State area

How did the project start?

All of these projects started before I became a part of it. Craig and I playing more together happened, mostly thanks to the pandemic and him having more time at home.

What are three adjectives to describe your style?

Mellow, warm and natural

Walk us through your creative process. Does it vary, if so, how?

It depends on the person I’m playing with. I usually enjoy listening and then creating my own violin/fiddle line that fits the context of the music. To dive deeper into a particular genre or style I transcribe violin/fiddle solos.

How has your art evolved since you started?

I’m classically trained and spent a lot of time doing that throughout my life, but I’ve really gotten away from it in the past year and found myself diving more into bluegrass and old time music. I spent a lot of free time prior to having Clyde transcribing tunes and solos.

What is your favorite creative tool, and why? Being outside walking or hiking. I know that sounds a little strange as a creative tool, but it’s when I get the most inspired and have the most creative ideas.

What about being an artist fills your cup? Why should others take interest in the arts?

Sharing art and working with other artists. It’s really special when you are able to come together and make music that you like! I think the arts bring people of all kinds together in a way that not much else can.

Any advice for new or struggling artists?

Put time into your craft and make sure you’re making art for you.

What upcoming project should we look for, and where can we look for it?

You can follow all of the people listed above on Facebook and Instagram!

What question do you never get asked that you would like to be asked? How would you answer?

What makes a healthy music scene? Support from other musicians and good locations to play.