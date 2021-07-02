Duncan commits to Miami

Jim Walker

Ashton Duncan doesn’t need to believe in astrology or fortune tellers. He already knows what his future will be next year.

Duncan decided his future earlier this week as he gave a verbal commitment to play college football for the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks.

“I just felt like when I went there to visit, it felt like home,” said Duncan.

“The history behind Miami and the history behind Ironton was all very similar.

“The campus and the facilities were beautiful. The coaches were great. It seemed like they really wanted me, so I thought it was the right place.”

The Ironton Fighting Tigers’ 6-foot-3, 240-pound senior tight end and defensive lineman made his decision among more than a dozen other Division 1 programs.

Besides Miami, Duncan had Division I offers from Marshall, Ohio University, Toledo, Eastern Michigan, Bowling Green, Colorado State, Ball State, Kent State, Coastal Carolina and Illinois State along with I-AA Youngstown State along with other smaller schools.

Duncan said there were several reasons for his decision that came down to Miami, Marshall and Ohio.

One of the main reasons centered around players who were given an extra year a eligibility due to the COVID restrictions last season.

“It’s good signing early. I was wanting to wait, but our class (2022 recruits) and COVID going on and the extra scholarships they have are going to guys who are staying for another year of eligibility. So, it’s kind of first come, first serve, so you kind of have to commit early. But Miami felt like the place.”

“I loved Marshall. Their campus is beautiful, too. They’re re-doing everything. It was definitely in the top two. (Ohio University) was nice, but not nearly as nice as Miami and Marshall.”

Miami is planning to use Duncan at tight end and fullback.

“They’re wanting to bring some fullback stuff back,” said Duncan. “I’m going to play a little of both (this season at Ironton). Once I get to Miami, it’ll be very similar. I’ll know what I’m doing.”

Football is a family affair for Duncan. His older brother Ethan was a linebacker for Ironton who signed with Georgetown College. His cousin Gage Salyers is currently a defensive back for Youngstown State and the Duncans and Salyers live on the same block in Ironton.

“We’re definitely a football family and we’re a really close,” said Duncan.