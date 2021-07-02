Ambrose O’Leary

Ambrose O’Leary, 87, passed away April 20, 2021, at St. Anthony’s Hospital in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Ambrose was born March 8, 1934, the son of Lee and Helen O’Leary.

He was preceded in death by his sisters, Mary Lou O’Leary and Patricia (O’Leary) Haas; and brother -in-law, Ralph Haas.

He is survived by his nephews and niece.

Private family service will be held with Rev. Father Huffman officiating.

O’Keefe-Baker Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.