June 30, 2021

Ironton 7-8 All-Stars District 11 Champions

By Staff Reports

Published 12:12 am Wednesday, June 30, 2021

The Ironton 7-8-year-old All-stars won the District 11 championship. Team members are: front row left to right, Jarret Bridges, Mason Holtzapfel, Griffin Rowe, Jude Lucas, Brigham Compliment and Abram Meyers; second row left to right, Nash Sands, T.A. Sands, Mason Roach, Kayson Phillips, Crew Townsend, Brady Aldridge and Griffin Ginger; third row left to right, coaches Joe Meyers, John Holtzapfel, Troy Sands and Josh Sands. Not pictured was Kayson Mace. (Photo By Tim Gearhart)

