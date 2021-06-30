AG Yost extends deadline for Teen Ambassador Board

COLUMBUS — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost’s office has extended the deadline for high school students to apply for his Teen Ambassador Board. Interested teens now have until July 16, 2021, to apply.

The Attorney General’s Teen Ambassador Board consists of high school juniors and seniors from public, private, charter, home and online schools in Ohio. The mission of the program is to provide Ohio’s future leaders with an inside look at state law and government.

“Young men and women curious about what the next chapter of life could bring should apply for the Teen Ambassador Board,” Yost said.

The student board members advise the office on issues relating to teens and work with their peers to develop solutions to those issues. They serve a one-year term during which they will participate in activities across the state.

Ohio high school students who will be juniors or seniors during the 2021-22 academic year are eligible to apply. The application can be found on the Ohio Attorney General’s website.