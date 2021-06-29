June 30, 2021

Roger Marshall Jr.

Published 3:19 pm Tuesday, June 29, 2021

Roger Marshall Jr.

Roger D. Marshall Jr., 36, of Ironton, died on Sunday, June 27, 2021, at King’s Daughters Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

He is survived by his wife, Julie Rector Marshall.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Friday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Pastor Alan Martin officiating. Burial will follow in a family cemetery.

Visitation for family and friends will be Friday, 11 a.m. until time of the service at the funeral home.

To offer the Marshall family online condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuenralhome.net.

