Ruth Martin

Ruth A. Williams Martin, 95, of Crown City, died Sunday, June 27, 2021, at home. Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, with Jerry Pastor Galloway officiating. Burial will follow the service at Good Hope Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.