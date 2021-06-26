Raceland’s West recipient of East Greenup County Kiwanis Club scholarship
Tim Gearhart
For The Ironton Tribune
Shalyn West is the recipient of the 2021 Kiwanis Key Club scholarship at Raceland-Worthington High School.
West accepted the $750 scholarship during a recent meeting of the Kiwanis Club of East Greenup County from club president Josh Joseph.
The recent Raceland-Worthington grad told Kiwanians she would be attending Morehead State University this fall, pursuing a degree in nursing.
She ultimately wants to be a nurse-practitioner with a local office that would allow her to “pay it back.”
She was accompanied at the meeting by Key Club sponsor Zenida Smith. Smith said West “is a great student and a great role model” who has encouraged middle school girls “to be strong women.”
West is the daughter of Steve and Teresa West of Raceland. She has a brother, Caleb.
In school, she was a member of the Lady Rams softball team and golf team. Besides Key Club, she was a member of the Beta Club, FBLA and the Gifted and Talented program.
