June 26, 2021

  • 86°

Nola ties consecutive Ks record

By Associated Press

Published 12:04 am Saturday, June 26, 2021

NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Nola was one strike from standing alone in pitching history.
He settled for a tie with Tom Seaver — which would have felt much better if Philadelphia’s beleaguered bullpen didn’t blow another lead.
Nola struck out 10 straight batters to match Seaver’s major league record set 51 years ago, but the New York Mets rallied past the Phillies 2-1 in eight innings Friday on big hits by Francisco Lindor and Dominic Smith during the first game of a doubleheader.

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Polls

    The Ohio Supreme Court recently required police-level training for school workers who are armed on campus. Do you feel school districts should have armed staff?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Life

  • Latest Business