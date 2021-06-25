Lori Sites

March 25, 1963 — June 22, 2021

Lori Beth Sites, 58, of Ironton, passed away on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at King’s Daughters Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

She was born on March 25, 1963, in Huntington, West Virginia. She was preceded in death by her father, William “Bill” Sites Jr., and brother, Davey Walker.

She is survived by her wife, Teresa Lee Spurlock, of 28 years; two sons, Jason and Justin Spurlock; grandchildren, Chloe and Tyson Spurlock; step-grandchildren, Ethan and Natasha Terry; brother, Raymond Todd Sites; nephews and nieces, Taz, Tiffany and Tara; and Mother, Margaret Jane Edwards.

She loved the outdoors, fishing and her dogs. She was a retired nurse from Lawrence County Health Department. Everyone that knew Lori, loved her.

Visitation was held Friday at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake. Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.