June 23, 2021

College World Series Results

By Chance Short

Published 10:58 pm Wednesday, June 23, 2021

College World Series
At TD Ameritrade Park Omaha
Omaha, Neb.
All Times EDT
(Double Elimination; x-if necessary)
Saturday, June 19

Game 1 – N.C. State 10, No. 9 Stanford 4

Game 2 – No. 4 Vanderbilt 7, No. 5 Arizona 6, 12 innings
Sunday, June 20

Game 3 – Virginia 6, No. 3 Tennessee 0

Game 4 – No. 7 Mississippi St. 2, No. 2 Texas 1
Monday, June 21

Game 5 – No. 9 Stanford 14, No. 5 Arizona 5

Game 6 – N.C. State 1, No. 4 Vanderbilt 0
Tuesday, June 22

Game 7 – No. 2 Texas 8, No. 3 Tennessee 4

Game 8 – No. 7 Mississippi St. 6, Virginia 5
Wednesday, June 23

Game 9 – No. 4 Vanderbilt 6, Stanford 5
Thursday, June 24

Game 10 – No. 2 Texas 8 vs. Virginia, 7 p.m.
Friday, June 25

Game 11 – N.C. State vs. No. 4 Vanderbilt, 2 p.m.

Game 12 – No. 7 Mississippi St. vs. Game 10 winner, 7 p.m.
Saturday, June 26

x-Game 13 – 2 p.m.

x-Game 14 – 7 p.m.
Championship Series
(Best-of-3)

Monday, June 28: 7 p.m.

Tuesday, June 29: 7 p.m.

x-Wednesday, June 30: 7 p.m.

