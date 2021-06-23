Access the library with BCPL’s mobile app

ASHLAND, Ky. — Boyd County Public Library is launching a new and improved mobile app designed to give users the ability to explore the library at their convenience.

Users will be able to search for materials, place holds, manage accounts, renew materials and get notifications for upcoming events once they’ve downloaded and added their library card to the new app.

The app also stores a digital version of their library card for use when checking out materials at the library.

“The new and improved app makes it possible for users to interact with us through their mobile devices anytime, anywhere,” said Library Director Debbie Cosper. “The original app was well used but it had started to look a little dated. We wanted to update the app to go along with our recently updated website.”

Beginning July 1, users can download and install the new mobile app from the Google Play or Apple Store by searching for “Boyd County Public Library.”

Once installed, users can store their library card information and access advanced features by clicking on My Account < Manage Account and entering their library card barcode and PIN/password.

Boyd County Public Library is the largest public library in Eastern Kentucky with more than 40,000 patrons and locations in Ashland (1740 Central Ave.) and Catlettsburg (2704 Louisa Street) as well as an online branch at www.thebookplace.org.

The new Midland Branch is expected to open later this year. For more information, contact the Boyd County Public Library at 606-329-0090.