June 22, 2021

Tammy Murdock

By Obituaries

Published 10:40 am Tuesday, June 22, 2021

Tammy L. “Me Me” Murdock, 59, of Chesapeake, died on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. Burial will follow the service at Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.

