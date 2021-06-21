Julie Rutherford
Julie Elizabeth Rutherford, 43, of Coal Grove, died on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Huntington, West Virginia.
She is survived by her husband, David Rutherford.
Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Rev. Steve Harvey officiating. Burial will follow in Mamre Cemetery.
Visitation will be Tuesday, 11 a.m. until the time of the service.
To offer the family condolences, visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
