Niece named as county chair for Timken campaign

Ashley Niece, a member of the Lawrence County Republican Central Committee, has been named as county chair for Jane Timken’s 2022 U.S. Senate campaign.

Timken, the former chair of the Ohio Republican Party, is running for the seat being vacated by U.S. Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, who is retiring after two terms.

Timken announced campaign chairs for each of the state’s 88 counties on Thursday.

“I am proud to have the support of so many conservative warriors and have boots on the ground in all 88 counties in Ohio,” Timken said.