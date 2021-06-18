Ladies 9-Hole golfers share in the winnings

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

PINE GROVE — It was share and share a like.

Except for Dora Carmon.

The Ironton Ladies 9-Hole Golf Association met on Tuesday for their weekly outing and there were six different golfers to share event wins with the exception of Carmon.

Lana Moore was the hostess and served an array of donuts for the breakfast treats at the brief business meeting.

Moore then announced two events of competition for the golfers.

Carmon won one event while Pat Riggs, Lana Moore, Arlene McClellan and Carmon yet again sharing the second event.

The group’s two Pats — Pat Lambert and Pat Riggs — shared low putts honors.

The group will meet again on Tuesday but the brief business meeting and breakfast will be at 8:30 a.m. Tee times will be 9 a.m., 9:10 and 9:20. Carmon will serve as the hostess

Anyone unable to meet at 8:30 can still join the group on the tees at 9 a.m. Pat Riggs will be the hostess for the day.

The Ladies Nine Hole League welcomes any women who would like to join the group.

Pine Creek Golf Course is public and anyone is permitted to play.