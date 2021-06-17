Danny Ellis

Danny Ray Ellis, 71, of Proctorville, died Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at home.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara Ellis.

A graveside service will be held noon Saturday at Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, with Pastor Jeff Garrett officiating with burial following the service.

No visitation will be held.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.