June 17, 2021

Fairland student has award-winning handwriting

By Staff Reports

Published 12:00 am Wednesday, June 16, 2021

Ohio State Writing winner Gretchen Randon, a Fairland West Elementary School student, has had her winning handwriting project entered into the National Handwriting Contest sponsored by Zaner-Bloser. This is the second year in a row that the school has had a state winner. Randon’s teacher is Beverly Price.

