Fairland student has award-winning handwriting
Ohio State Writing winner Gretchen Randon, a Fairland West Elementary School student, has had her winning handwriting project entered into the National Handwriting Contest sponsored by Zaner-Bloser. This is the second year in a row that the school has had a state winner. Randon’s teacher is Beverly Price.
