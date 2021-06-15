Scoreboard

Major League Baseball

NATIONAL LEAGUE

(Late Games Not Included)

East Division

W L Pct GB

New York 33 25 .569 _

Philadelphia 32 32 .500 4

Atlanta 30 33 .476 5½

Washington 28 35 .444 7½

Miami 29 37 .439 8

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Chicago 38 28 .576 _

Milwaukee 38 28 .576 _

CINCINNATI 33 31 .516 4

St. Louis 33 33 .500 5

Pittsburgh 23 42 .354 14½

West Division

W L Pct GB

San Francisco 41 25 .621 _

Los Angeles 40 26 .606 1

San Diego 38 30 .559 4

Colorado 26 41 .388 15½

Arizona 20 47 .299 21½

Saturday’s Games

Washington 2, San Francisco 0, 7 innings, 1st game

N.Y. Mets 4, San Diego 1

Miami 4, Atlanta 2

CINCINNATI 10, Colorado 3

L.A. Angels 8, Arizona 7

Milwaukee 7, Pittsburgh 4

Philadelphia 8, N.Y. Yankees 7, 10 innings

San Francisco 2, Washington 1, 8 innings, 2nd game

Chicago Cubs 7, St. Louis 2

Texas 12, L.A. Dodgers 1

Sunday’s Games

Washington 5, San Francisco 0

Philadelphia 7, N.Y. Yankees 0

CINCINNATI 6, Colorado 2

San Diego 7, N.Y. Mets 3

Atlanta 6, Miami 4

Milwaukee 5, Pittsburgh 2

L.A. Angels 10, Arizona 3

L.A. Dodgers 5, Texas 3

Chicago Cubs 2, St. Louis 0

Monday’s Games

Washington 3, Pittsburgh 2

N.Y. Mets 5, Chicago Cubs 2

Colorado 3, San Diego 2

St. Louis 4, Miami 2

CINCINNATI 10, Milwaukee 2

San Francisco 5, Arizona 2

L.A. Dodgers 3, Philadelphia 1

Tuesday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Boston at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

CINCINNATI at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Miami at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Miami (Alcantara 4-5) at St. Louis (Oviedo 0-2), 1:15 p.m.

CINCINNATI (Mahle 6-2) at Milwaukee (Peralta 6-1), 2:10 p.m.

San Diego (Snell 2-3) at Colorado (Freeland 0-2), 3:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (De Jong 0-0) at Washington (TBD), 4:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 6-2), 7:10 p.m.

Boston (Richards 4-4) at Atlanta (Anderson 4-3), 7:20 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 2-6) at San Francisco (DeSclafani 6-2), 9:45 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 4-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 8-5), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Arizona at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

CINCINNATI at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

—————

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB

Tampa Bay 43 24 .642 _

Boston 40 27 .597 3

Toronto 33 31 .516 8½

New York 33 32 .508 9

Baltimore 22 43 .338 20

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Chicago 41 25 .621 _

Cleveland 35 28 .556 4½

Kansas City 30 35 .462 10½

Detroit 27 39 .409 14

Minnesota 26 40 .394 15

West Division

W L Pct GB

Oakland 41 27 .603 _

Houston 37 28 .569 2½

Los Angeles 33 33 .500 7

Seattle 33 35 .485 8

Texas 25 41 .379 15

Saturday’s Games

Tampa Bay 5, Baltimore 4

Toronto 7, Boston 2

Oakland 11, Kansas City 2

L.A. Angels 8, Arizona 7

Cleveland 5, Seattle 4, 10 innings

Chicago White Sox 15, Detroit 2

Philadelphia 8, N.Y. Yankees 7, 10 innings

Minnesota 5, Houston 2

Texas 12, L.A. Dodgers 1

Sunday’s Games

Chicago White Sox 4, Detroit 1

Tampa Bay 7, Baltimore 1

Philadelphia 7, N.Y. Yankees 0

Toronto 18, Boston 4

Seattle 6, Cleveland 2

Houston 14, Minnesota 3

L.A. Angels 10, Arizona 3

Oakland 6, Kansas City 3

L.A. Dodgers 5, Texas 3

Monday’s Games

Boston 2, Toronto 1

Cleveland 4, Baltimore 3

Tampa Bay 5, Chicago White Sox 2

Detroit 10, Kansas City 3

Oakland 8, L.A. Angels 5

Seattle 4, Minnesota 3

Tuesday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Boston at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Minnesota at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Detroit (Skubal 3-7) at Kansas City (Singer 3-5), 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 4-3) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 5-5), 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Canning 5-4) at Oakland (Irvin 4-7), 3:37 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 7-3) at Toronto (Stripling 2-3), 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore (Akin 0-1) at Cleveland (Civale 9-2), 7:10 p.m.

Boston (Richards 4-4) at Atlanta (Anderson 4-3), 7:20 p.m.

Texas (Lyles 2-4) at Houston (Greinke 6-2), 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Ober 0-0) at Seattle (Sheffield 5-5), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Baltimore at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

—————

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Batting Leaders

G AB R H BA

Castellanos, CIN 59 238 44 85 .357

Winker, CIN 57 225 49 77 .342

Frazier, PIT 65 257 36 85 .331

Turner, WAS 64 260 34 80 .308

Riley, ATL 62 211 34 63 .299

Bryant, CHC 62 226 40 66 .292

Tapia, COL 64 244 34 71 .291

Reynolds, PIT 64 228 38 66 .289

Smith, ARI 64 233 35 66 .283

Blackmon, COL 62 202 27 57 .282

—————

HOME RUNS

Tatis Jr., SD 19

Acuña Jr., ATL 18

Winker, CIN 17

O’Neill, STL 15

Crawford, SF 15

Báez, CHC 15

Freeman, ATL 15

McMahon, COL 15

Escobar, ARI 15

Muncy, LAD 14

Suárez, CIN 14