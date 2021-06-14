Vaccinations continue to rise in county

Positive COVID-19 cases at 36 this week

The commissioners got a written report from Lawrence County Health Department director Georgia Dillon about how vaccinations and COVID-19 cases are going in the county and it was read by Commissioner DeAnna Holliday.

There were 36 new COVID-19 cases from May 31–June 6, bringing the total cases in the county to 5,696 since the first case was reported on March 25, 2020.

To date, the health department has given 20,244 vaccinations including first and second doses. 27.12 percent of the county has had first shots of the vaccine and 23.19 have had first and second doses of the vaccine.

“It sounds like we are moving in the right direction with our vaccinations,” Holliday said.

To see schedules for vaccination clinics, which are held during the day and some evening hours, go to the Lawrence County Health Department’s Facebook page for the latest schedule.

Among the items on the agenda, the commissioners took the following actions:

• Proclaimed June 2, 2021 as “Pure Planet Day” in Lawrence County to recognize the importance of sustainability and its impact on our local community and planet.

The proclamation was because PureCycle held a Pure Planet Day that included cleaning up the area around their Haverhill plant.

“They did a great job, they came out in (large) numbers to clean up the roadways,” Holliday said. “I was able to talk to several of their executive staff and they have a commitment to Lawrence County and protecting our landscape and making sure that they are investing back into the community. I look forward to future partnerships with them.”

• Approved floodplain permits including a maintenance project on State Route 141, culvert and maintenance projects on Township R.O.W. and maintenance projects and debris removal on Township Road 170 and Windsor Township Line on McKinney Creek along County Road 36.

• Approved appropriations and transfers submitted by the county administrator.

• Received and approved a quote from PDK Construction to repair guardrails on various county roads.

• Received and filed the county engineer’s report for 2020.

• Received a petition regarding Township Road 1265 and referred it to the county engineer for recommendation.

• Approved a preliminary resolution of intent to establish Private Drive 266 as a public roadway and advertise for a public viewing.

• Approved and signed a resolution approving $39,912.22 from the Medicaid Local Sales Tax Transitional fund to be transferred to Capital Improvement Fund N48 used for payment of the remodel of the courthouse.

The commissioners were asked about the status of the possible sale of the Rome-Union Sewer Plant.

Holliday said there is no update and the commissioners are still gathering information because they want to handle it in the right way and have made no further decisions at this time.

The Lawrence County Commissioners meet at Tuesdays at 10 a.m. and the meeting is available for viewing on the Facebook page.