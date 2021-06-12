Lawrence County Museum hosts annual spring tea (WITH GALLERY)

The Lawrence County Museum held their annual Spring Tea last weekend.

This year’s theme was “Brides of Yore” and showcased wedding dresses from the 20th century.

The event was held at Weymouth Hill, located at 2783 State Route 141. The rustic log cabin, in which the tea was held, included two stone fireplaces. The mantles were adorned with lanterns, greenery and flowers.

The four large wagon wheel chandeliers were decorated with white wisteria flowers, thus securing the ambience of spring.

The tables were set with white linen, silver utensils and an eclectic mix of tea cups, saucers and tea pots.

Each guest had a personalized menu.

The menu consisted of fruit tea, a variety of scones, cucumber sandwiches on a flower shaped bread, pimento finger sandwiches, chicken salad croissants, seasonal fruit salad and Texas sheet cake. Each guest was served their three-course meal by servers dressed in black and white.

Kay Rader narrated the “Brides of Yore” fashion show.

One by one, each bride and flower girl walked around the log cabin, allowing guests to marvel at the fabrics and designs of the well-preserved dresses. Each dress was perfectly paired with head pieces from their respected era. When the tea ended, the owner of Weymouth Hill, Elizabeth Slagel, allowed the guests to tour the premises.

Terri Corvin has been attending the Spring and Christmas Teas for many years. This year she invited her friends Johnda and Lauren Simmons.

When asked about their experience, Johnda said, “The food is delicious and the wedding dresses are beautiful. We plan on attending every year.”

The museum will host a Christmas Tea later this year.

For information, you may visit the museum from 1-4 p.m. on Saturdays or Sundays.