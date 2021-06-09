Jeane Shope
Jeane Shope, 85, of Ironton, died Saturday, June 5, 2021, with her son by her side.
Funeral service will be 3 p.m. Saturday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Brother Butch Deer officiating.
Burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery with military graveside rites provided by VFW Post #8850.
Visitation for family and friends will be Saturday 2 p.m. until time of the service at the funeral home.
To offer the Shope family condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
