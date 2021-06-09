Investigation continues into body found at cemetery

The Lawrence County Coroner’s Office is continuing its investigation into the body of man found at a cemetery on May 29.

After the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office got a report around 3 p.m. about a man’s body found in the Locust Grove Cemetery, the body was sent to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office for an autopsy. Lykins was identified through fingerprints.

Lawrence County Coroner Ben Mack identified the body as Elmo Dewayne Lykins, 47, of West Liberty, Kentucky. He said a preliminary autopsy did not indicate any foul play.

On Monday, Mack said he had gotten a verbal report that Lykins’ body didn’t show any signs of trauma.

He said it would be six weeks or more until the final autopsy report is available and a formal cause of death will be released at that time.

Mack said the man’s body was found a significant distance away from an abandoned vehicle at the cemetery, which was indirectly linked to Lykins.

West Liberty, Kentucky, is 84 miles away from Willow Wood in Morgan County, Kentucky.