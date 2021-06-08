Misty McComas
Misty Dawn McComas, 45, of Huntington, West Virginia, died Sunday, June 6, 2021, in UK Bluegrass Hospice Care Center, Lexington, Kentucky.
Funeral service will be conducted 7 p.m. Thursday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, with visitation to be held one hour prior to the service.
