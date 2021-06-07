June 8, 2021

James Kelley

Published 5:58 pm Monday, June 7, 2021

James Alvin Kelley, 85, of South Point, died on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at Community Hospice, Ashland, Kentucky.

He is survived by his wife, Carol Kelley.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, with Rev. Tom Swartzwelder officiating.

Burial will follow at Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.slackandwallace.com.

