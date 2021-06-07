Gerald Butler

Gerald Michael Butler, 72, of Ironton, went to be with the Lord on Friday, June 4, 2021.

He graduated from Green High School Class of 1966.

He was stationed in Germany and South Korea for three years for the U.S. Army.

He was also retired from AEP after 41 years on the job.

He enjoyed sports, particularly golf and bowling. He was a family man and of the Baptist faith.

He was the son of John and Anna Butler.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Kathy Butler; daughters, Roxanne (Scott) Neal and Stephanie (Tyler) Robinson; grandchildren Travis (Megan) Slone; two granddaughters, Scarlet and Lilah Robinson; one great-grandson Kai Slone; many brothers, sisters, cousins and other family members who loved him dearly and will miss him.

No services will be held.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.