Restaurants to raise funds for children’s hospital

Over a dozen Tri-State restaurants, including two in Lawrence County, will be donating a portion of their dine-in ticket sales on Tuesday to give to the Hoops Family Children’s Hospital.

Called Hungry For Hoops Day, 10 percent of each meal ticket will be donated to Hoops Family Children’s Hospital in Huntington, West Virginia.

The two Lawrence County restaurants participating in the fundraiser include Frisch’s Big Boy in Ironton, and Casa Grande in South Point.

Other restaurants include Backyard Pizza & Raw Bar, Bahnhof WVrsthaus & Biergarten, Black Sheep, Classic Cam’s Ham, Christopher’s Eats, Cold Stone Creamery, G.D. Ritzy’s, The Peddler and Stewart’s Original Hot Dogs, all in Huntington, Fratelli’s, Main Street on Central and Oscar’s Breakfast Burgers & Brews, all in Barboursville, West Virginia, Shaffer’s Drive-In in Milton, West Virginia; Farley’s Famous Hot Dogs in Hurricane, West Virginia; Stewart’s Original Hot Dogs, West Virginia; and Carnivore BBQ, Hamlin, West Virginia.

Hoops Family Children’s Hospital is a 72-bed children’s hospital within a hospital located on the Fifth Floor of Cabell Huntington Hospital. HFCH is a member of the Children’s Hospital Association and includes a 36-bed Level III Neonatal

Intensive Care Unit, a 26-bed General Pediatrics Unit and a 10-bed Pediatric Intensive Care Unit.