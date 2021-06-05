Wood takes 4th place in 400 meters at state meet

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

PICKERINGTON — Noah Wood found himself standing a little taller than normal.

The Rock Hill Redmen senior sprinter was on the awards stand Saturday at the Ohio High School Athletic Association Division 2 track and field meet.

Wood – who has signed to run at Ashland University – finished fourth in the 400-meter dash with a time of 49.12 seconds at Pickerington North High School.

The winner was Mason Louis of Bexley who ran a 47.54. He was followed by Jordan Dean of Cleveland Villa Angela-St. Joseph at 47.74 and Deasean Evans of Cleveland Glenville at 48.35 seconds.

As a sophomore in 2019, Wood ran in the 400 meters and ran a 50.06 time. There was no state meet last season due to the shutdowns from the COVID-19 panicdemic.

The two appearances in the state track meet matched his two appearances in the state cross country meet. He has been a three-time All-OVC track performer.

Ironton Fighting Tigers’ senior Quay Harrison cleared 6-foot

and finished tied for 15th with Dustin Franks of Indian Lake.

The winner was Joey Walker of Jonathan Alder who leaped 6-feet, 8-inches.

For his career, Harrison was a 3-time Ohio Valley Conference track and field champion, a 2-time Southeast Ohio district track and field champion capped by being named the 2021 Southeast District Track and Field Athlete of the Year, 3-time All-OVC cross country, 3-time all-district cross county, OVC 138-pound class wrestling champion, Ohio High School Athletic Association track and field finalist and Ironton High School Dole/Markin Athletic Award.