School news

Marshall named to Cedarville Dean’s List

Cedarville student Alexandria Marshall, of Proctorville, majoring in Early Child Education, was named to Dean’s List for Spring 2021. This recognition requires the student to obtain a 3.5 GPA or higher for the semester and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours.

Located in southwest Ohio, Cedarville University is an accredited, Christ-centered, Baptist institution and is one of the largest private universities in Ohio.

Chapman, Henry named to Cedarville Dean’s Honor List

Emily Chapman, of Proctorville and McKenzie Henry of Oak Hill, were named to the Dean’s Honor List at Cedarville University for spring semester 2021. This recognition requires the student to obtain a 3.75 GPA or higher for the semester and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours.

Gozah, Vissing, Adkins graduate from Cedarville University

Cedarville University conferred 892 degrees at its 125th commencement during three separate religious graduation programs April 30 – May 1 in the Doden Field House, including Norbert Gozah, of Ironton, Doctor of Pharmacy; Alexzandrya Vissing, of Willow Wood, Bachelor of Arts Broadcasting & Digital Media, and Bryson Adkins, of Kitts Hill, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering Mech Engineering.

