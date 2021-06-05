Lawrence County road report

The following construction and maintenance projects are anticipated to affect highways in Lawrence County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting.

• State Route 790 Culvert Replacement – State Route 790 will be closed for two days at the intersection with State Route 775 starting at 7 a.m. Monday. Traffic will be detoured via State Route 775, State Route 141, State Route 7, and State Route 218. Estimated completion: 3:30 p.m. Tuesday

• State Route 775 double bridge replacement –State Route 775 will be closed north of Venisonham-Camp Branch Road, to replace two bridges. Venisonham-Camp Branch Road will be maintained in one lane using temporary signals for construction of the bridge immediately south of the intersection. Traffic can detour via State Route 141, State Route 378 and State Route 217. The same detour will be used for both bridges. Once the first (north) bridge is replaced, work on the bridge immediately south of Venisonham-Camp Branch Road will begin. Estimated completion: Fall.

• State Route 243/ State Route 378 resurfacing – This project will resurface segments of both State Route 243 and State Route 378, as well as replace a culvert on State Route 378. Traffic on the affected routes will be reduced to one lane daily from 7 a.m.–5 p.m. Traffic will be maintained using flaggers. Estimated completion: Fall.

• U.S. 52 bridge repair and maintenance – This project will perform various maintenance and repair work to several bridges along U.S. 52 starting April 1. Traffic will be maintained in one, 10-foot lane in each direction of U.S. 52 throughout construction. This project will include two, 14-day ramp closures at the U.S. 52/ State Route 93 interchange. During the ramp closures, traffic will be detoured via U.S. 52 and State Route 141. Estimated completion: Fall.

• State Route 7 rockslide remediation – State Route 7 southbound between Buffalo Creek Road and Tallow Ridge Road is reduced to one, 12-foot lane. Additional traffic control measures may be necessary as construction progresses. Estimated completion: Spring.

• U.S. 52 rockslide remediation – U.S. 52 is reduced to one lane in each direction between the Ashland Twin Bridges and Lick Creek Road for pavement resurfacing. Estimated completion: Summer.

For more detailed traffic information, and to get personalized traffic alerts for your commute, download the OHGO app or visit OHGO.com.