Apaches stop Lady Pirates 10-8 in state semifinals

AKRON — Sherwood Fairview ended the Wheelersburg Lady Pirates title hopes with a 10-8 win in the Ohio High School Athletic Association Division 3 state softball tournament semifinals on Saturday.

Anna Ankey went 2-for-5 and spanked a grand slam home run in the second inning that gave the Apaches a 5-4 lead.

No. 8 hitter in the lineup Alyssa Merritt was 4-4 with a double and three RBI for Fairview and No. 9 hitter Clair Shininger was 2-4 with a triple and RBI.

Allison Rhodes was 3-4 with a double and pitcher Paige Riccia was 2-4.

Boo Sturgill was 1-4 with a home run and three runs batted in for the Lady Pirates.

Sydney Skiver had a solo home run for Wheelersburg which finished the season 26-2.

Andi Jo Howard took the loss for the Lady Pirates. In six innings, she gave up 15 hits, 10 earned runs with two strikeouts and one walk.

Ricicia also threw a complete game as she gave up six hits, struck out three and walked two. She allowed eight runs but only four were earned.

Fairview (27-1) plays Canfield South Range in the championship game at 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Whelrsburg 220 300 1 = 8 6 1

Fairview 142 021 x = 10 15 5

Andi Jo Howard and Briynley Preston. Paige Ricicia and Olivia Ricica. W-P. Ricicia (IP-7.0, H-6, R-8, ER-4, K-3, BB-2). L-Howard (IP-6.0,H-15, R-10, ER-10, K-2, BB-1). Hitting- WHS: Boo Sturgill 1-4 HR 3-RBI, Haley Myers 1-3 RBI, Rylie Hughes 1-4, Sydney Skiver 1-4 HR RBI, Andi Jo Howard 1-2, Rileigh Lang RBI, Brynley Preston 1-4; SFHS: Anna Ankey 2-3 HR 5-RBI, Kiersten Cline 1-4, Emerald Rittenhouse-Starbuck 1-4, Allison Rhodes 3-4, Paige Ricicia 2-4, Alyssa Merritt 4-4 2B 3-RBI, Clair Shininger 2-4 3B RBI.