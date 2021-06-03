Jeri Fields: Take care of your Social Security business online

Have you ever thought you might need to visit a Social Security office? Chances are you do not. You can probably conduct your business with us without even leaving your home. Our online services page at www.ssa.gov/onlineservices provides you a wide variety of self-service options you can use on your phone, tablet, or computer. You can even apply for retirement, disability, or Medicare online.

With a personal my Social Security account, you can:

• Get your Social Security Statement.

• Request a replacement Social Security card, in most states and the District of Columbia.

• Appeal a decision.

• Find out if you qualify for benefits.

Do you receive Social Security benefits or Medicare? If so, you can create or log in to your personal my Social Security account to:

• Get your benefit verification letter for Social Security, Medicare, and Supplemental Security Income (SSI).

• Check your information and benefit amount.

• Change your address and telephone number.

• Start or change your direct deposit.

• Request a replacement Medicare card.

• Get a replacement SSA-1099 or SSA-1042S for tax season.

• Report your wages if you work and receive disability benefits or SSI.

Create a personal my Social Security account today at www.ssa.gov/myaccount to take advantage of these easy-to-use features. Also, share our online services page with family and friends who need this important information.

Jeri Fields is the manager of the district Social Security office in Ironton.